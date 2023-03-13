Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

GBTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 58,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

