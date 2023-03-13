Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

