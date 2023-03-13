Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. 8,405,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,951. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

