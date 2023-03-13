Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading Up 6.2%

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.60. 267,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 414,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $936.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

