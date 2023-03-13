GMX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $639.47 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $74.85 or 0.00308518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $639.47 million and $128.86 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,996,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,542,969 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

