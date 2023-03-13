Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 0.2 %

GAMC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.