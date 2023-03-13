Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 0.2 %

GAMC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

