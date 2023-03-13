Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $86,715.42

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $86,715.42 and approximately $156.69 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

