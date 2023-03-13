Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) recently:
- 3/1/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,516.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
