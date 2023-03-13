Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) recently:

3/1/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,516.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Goosehead Insurance Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,028.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.