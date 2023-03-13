Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.2% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE MA opened at $341.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

