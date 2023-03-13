Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

