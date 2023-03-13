Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $286,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 36,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 136.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 28,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

NKE stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

