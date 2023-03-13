Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $463,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

