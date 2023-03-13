Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $760,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.