Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $978,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 797,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

