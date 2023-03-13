Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.