Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

Shares of GRN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

