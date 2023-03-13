Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE GROV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

