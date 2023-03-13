Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
Grove Collaborative Stock Performance
NYSE GROV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
