Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 8.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Guild by 28.9% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

