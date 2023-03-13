Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $523,610.10

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $523,610.10 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00418880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,887.66 or 0.28313505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

