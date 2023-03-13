Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of HALL opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.