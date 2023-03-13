Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Down 11.7%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.51. 51,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 516,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

