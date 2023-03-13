Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($168.19) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €182.00 ($193.62) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.00 ($185.11) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of €183.61 and a 200-day moving average of €172.42.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

