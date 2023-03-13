Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.70. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a one year high of €66.50 ($70.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.