HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.67% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 204,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

