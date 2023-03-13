Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $52.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.739033 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06130201 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $37,769,304.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

