Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,641,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

