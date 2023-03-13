Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance
NYSE:HLF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $34.78.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.