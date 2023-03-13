HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.44 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $47.44 billion and approximately $19.31 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
