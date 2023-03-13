Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 42,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,374. The company has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

