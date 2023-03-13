Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.4 %

HGV stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

