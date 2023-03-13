Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $230.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $233.81, with a volume of 9192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

