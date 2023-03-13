Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HKXCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,839. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Further Reading

