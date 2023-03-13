Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 4.6 %

USO opened at $64.05 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

