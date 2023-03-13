Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

