Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

