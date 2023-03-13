Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $1.60 at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 14,730,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,187. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

