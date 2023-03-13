Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 18,701,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,704. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.33. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.