Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 18,701,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,704. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.33. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
