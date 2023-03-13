IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

