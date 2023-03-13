Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,725. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Information Services Group by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,869 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Information Services Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.