Insider Buying: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Maria F. Ramirez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,149.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 41.4 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $18.13 on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $280.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Metropolitan Bank

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

