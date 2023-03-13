Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 54,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.