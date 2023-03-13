Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 54,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.