Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,018.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,286. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 227,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

