Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 147 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($180.30).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 155 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($180.80).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 139 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £148.73 ($178.85).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LON SBRE traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 288,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,571. The firm has a market cap of £241.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.90 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

