Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

CCOI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 468,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

