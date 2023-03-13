Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $32,597.20 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $86.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.