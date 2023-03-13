Insider Selling: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) VP Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sylvamo Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SLVM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. 440,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,535. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

