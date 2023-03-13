inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $82.70 million and $1.35 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00217734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,278.23 or 1.00047015 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00290641 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,255,555.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

