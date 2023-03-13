inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $83.13 million and $2.02 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00216743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,337.15 or 0.99980714 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00290641 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,255,555.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.