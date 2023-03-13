Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Interface alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interface

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 61.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. 213,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,073. Interface has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.