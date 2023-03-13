International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 883,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $34,630,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,276,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 291,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Trading Down 1.5 %

IMXI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 497,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About International Money Express

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

