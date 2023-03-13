International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $32.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 290,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $908.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

About International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in International Money Express by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

