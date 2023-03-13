International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $32.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
International Money Express Stock Performance
International Money Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 290,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $908.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.
Institutional Trading of International Money Express
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.